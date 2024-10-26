Like Disha Patani Holidaying In Colombo, 5 Stunning Beaches To Visit In Sri Lanka

Disha Patani has packed her bags and jetted off for a coastal vacation in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is no secret that she loves to travel as her Instagram serves as clear proof. Disha's holiday outings with her BFF Mouni Roy are simply goals. In her latest Instagram Story entry, Disha offered her fans a “beautiful” glimpse of the crashing waves on the sandy beaches in Colombo. The sky was painted in a pale blue colour palette, dotted with fluffy clouds and a soft sun shining not-so-brightly. The picturesque destination had us craving for an escapade right away.

Like Disha Patani, if you are keen to visit Sri Lanka then do not forget to add these beaches in your itinerary.

Bentota

Undoubtedly, Bentota is one of the most popular and prettiest beaches in Sri Lanka. Bentota's natural beauty gets a captivating spin through the vividly coloured sunsets that blend into the azure of the Indian Ocean. You can also take a walk along the palm-lined pathway or engage in an array of aquatic activities like river rafting, snorkelling, diving and kayaking.

Mirissa

The charming seaside town of Mirissa entices tourists with its magnificent dolphin and blue whale sightings. The turquoise waters are ideal for surfing. Mirissa reveals a tropical wonderland dotted with coconut trees, tidal rock pools, and secret beaches nestled among wooded hills.

Unawatuna

This banana-shaped beach is perfect for water babies who love to take a dip into the waters but do not want to indulge in extreme adventure activities. Witness the lagoons as you sway on the famous palm tree rope swing. Take a scenic hike to the Japanese Peace Pagoda and treat yourself to scrumptious seafood at night.

Yala

Word of caution: Do not swim here as the gnarly waves can be menacing at times. Instead, drop by the Yala National Park where you can come across different animals like elephants, leopards and crocodiles. Strolling on the soft sand is also another option.

Hikkaduwa

Party on your mind? Then don't skip the Hikkaduwa beach housing plenty of pubs, clubs and bars for a night you can never forget. Drink your heart's content, dance till you drop and simply let your hair down.

