Disha Patani Gave Festive Fashion A Break To Keep The Autumnal Spirit Alive In A Maxi Bodycon Dress And Boots

Read Time: 2 mins
You'll see shimmer and shine all around during this time of the year. But for a select few like Disha Patani, duty calls and that calls for a break from the festive fashion flair temporarily. Although she gave the shimmering outfits a miss, she didn't forget we're at the onset of fall and kept in the season's theme for the choice of clothing when she was out in the city to promote her latest film Kanguva, with Suriya. She picked a deep aubergine-coloured dress - a sleek maxi bodycon dress with a deep neckline to give it Disha's stamp of approval. The form-grazing silhouette is a staple in the actress' wardrobe but the moody tone of the dress perfectly matches the vibe of deep autumnal hues. In case the fall fashion flair isn't enough with the dress, Disha Patani points out that it is boots season too with her pairing. She also added chunky gold-toned jewellery to the mix to elevate the look. Her makeup and hair were the usual self with soft minimal tones and waves.

Bodycon maxi dresses are especially flattering with a svelte physique quite like Disha Patani's. It's no wonder that she has kept the dresses coming for the promotion of the film not keeping away from fall. Like in the case of this white and grey ruched bodycon dress, all the vibes were met with perfect seasonal precision. The hair and makeup remain consistent with her idea of keeping things simple on that front for her dress to remain the focal point of all public appearances. 

You may find it easy to "fall" in love with Disha Patani's fall fashion statements.

Disha Patani, Disha Patani Style, Disha Patani Instagram, Kanguva, Kanguva Actor Suriya
