Ashish Gupta's Anticipated Comeback At London Fashion Week 2023 Was All Things Drama

London Fashion Week 2023: Ashish Gupta makes a comeback at LFW 2023

The best of fashion is currently taking over London after global designers showcased their work at London Fashion Week 2023. There was something new with every runway show, and the excitement even after the events had not dropped yet. A joyful, dreamy celebration of fashion officially came to life on the runway as Ashish Gupta made a comeback to the London Fashion Week on the penultimate day of the Spring/Summer edition. His iteration of the latest style was served with glitz and glam, but well-made and high-end. His over-the-top, exhilarated designs have often been the talk of the town. One might need to grab a pair of shades to look at the striking collection that was all about cosmic sequins, dazzling silhouettes and statement-making silhouettes.

The bright, dazzling embellishments were the highlight of the show. With playful designs and vibrant detailing, each model left an appealing mark as they walked the runway. Grand was the keyword that kept coming up even with the most minute elements. What seemed like a piece of art was a white and golden outfit that brought revamped disco culture to the table. The model truly served a moment in a sequin harlequin, adorned with a beaded and feathered headpiece.

Another look from the collection was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. The model adorned a bright celebration of colours in a beautiful halter neckline maxi outfit. The hand-beaded psychedelic "bubble" halter gown was beautifully paired with a Marilyn Monroe-inspired makeup look. The bright red lip look added a fabulous contrast to the attire.

Ashish Gupta made a glittery comeback at the London Fashion Week, topping even his previous showcase.