Lakme Fashion Week: Kriti Sanon Uptown Funks It Up In A Vibrant Printed Kanika Goyal Dress For Skechers

Kriti Sanon Is One Stylish Showstopper At Lakme Fashion Week

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, which kick-started on March 13 at the Jio World Convention Centre, is making sure to display the avant-garde craftsmanship of designers. On Day 3, Kriti Sanon turned showstopper for Skechers presents Retroverse. The show was heavy on vibrant prints and nostalgic elements that were strategically fused with futuristic vibes. Kriti Sanon, the brand ambassador of Skechers was made to walk in sneakers from the latest collection for obvious reasons. Not only do the mini dress and shoes go well together, but the approach is also very relatable. Kriti Sanon styled the outfit with a futuristic updo and colourful eyes for makeup.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kriti Sanon turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. Earlier, she walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil exhibiting their opulent bridal collection titled Capella at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Kriti looked nothing less than royalty in a silver embellished lehenga. The elaborate ethnic pick exhibited tone-on-tone embroidery and an overall embellishment. Kriti styled it with a stylish blouse featuring a plunging square neckline and an inverted hem. The cape-style dupatta added to the glamour. Makeup? The actress went with subdued smokey eyes paired with sculpted brows, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. From the accessories aisle, she picked a statement silver chain necklace and a few rings. Her middle-parted hair was left loosened giving the ideal finishing touch to her jaw-dropping appearance.

Photo Credit: lakmefashionwk

Before this, Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for Tarun Tahilliani in a stunning draped corset gown. The shimmery outfit featured an embellished skirt with crystal highlights. Tarun Tahilliani's collection 'Global Indian' is a futurist expression with a tinge of modern cuts. The ensemble featured textiles with resham and zari work which gave the gown a metallic gleam. Kriti's all-black look was paired with studded earrings. Keeping it strictly black, the actress also sported a black manicure. While nude lips toned down the glam, kohl-rimmed smokey eyes added all kinds of drama.

Kriti Sanon on the ramp makes for stunning fashion moments that go down in the stylebooks of fashionistas everywhere.

