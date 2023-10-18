From Parineeti Chopra's 'I Could Do Yoga In The Saree' To Athiya Shetty's 'I Was Nervous,' All Celebrity Revelations From The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Runway

From Parineeti To Ananya, The Stars Get Personal About LFW Ramp Walk

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023, proved to be a star-studded fiesta. This extravagant event not only celebrated the union of fashion and entertainment but also put the spotlight on a beautiful marriage of comfort and style on the runway. With luminaries like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, Vijay Varma, Harbhajan Singh, Ananya Panday, and many more gracing the ramp as showstoppers, Lakme Fashion Week left an indelible mark in the realms of Bollywood and fashion. Watch all the celebrity showstoppers walk the ramp and then get personal and even vulnerable about their LFW 2023 experience:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday sashayed down the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra, exuding charm and confidence in a stunning black top and shorts combo, perfectly paired with an embellished blazer. She shared a special connection with LFW, revealing, "Lakme was the beginning of my journey because I signed with Lakme before my first film. So, the first time I saw myself on screen was with Lakme." She also talked about how walking with Lisa Hayden was a "gratifying" experience as growing up, she "wanted to be her."

Parineeti Chopra

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra stole the show with her stunning Fabiiaana saree look, complete with sindoor and chooda. She expressed her ease in the elegant drape style carefully by none other than Dolly Singh, stating, "I can even do yoga in the saree."

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani played muse to the talented duo Falguni and Shane during LFW. She rocked the ramp in a sleek black bodycon outfit adorned with exquisite golden embroidery. Kiara emphasised the importance of comfort in her showstopper attire, saying, "I love the fact that this showstopper outfit is super comfortable. Every time I work with Falguni and Shane, the first thing they ask is, 'Are you comfortable in it?'"

Athiya Shetty

Athiya looked stunning in a silver and brown ombre number from Shivan and Narresh that came with a plunging neckline and a strappy pattern. But there were 2 standout moments for the star on the ramp. One, she was wearing Birkenstock sandals and two, she opened the show. That's right, she was a showstopper that opened the show. She talked about how "she was nervous" since there was "no roadmap" to follow for that.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora commanded attention in her oversized three-piece ensemble from the clothing brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The style icon revealed her affinity for the collection, saying, "The entire collection completely resonates with me. It is the kind of collection that I would want to have in my wardrobe. It is me."

Diana Penty

Bollywood star Diana Penty, celebrated for her chic fashion sense, strutted down the LFW runway as a muse to Paulmi & Harsh, representing their Rooh collection. Speaking about the collection's essence, designer Paulmi Dhawan explained, "Rooh means soul. So that means soul connection where one does not have to be related by blood, but it's just when one soul speaks to the other. It can be anywhere, everywhere."

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a red and gold Bhumi Sharma lehenga from the retro love collection. She marvelled at the outfit's versatility, saying, "The beauty of this piece or the collection is it is rooted in our traditional sense in some way and yet contemporary, yet very modern. Today, an outfit that I am wearing can be worn by any girl of today... And it's so relatable."

Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a surprising appearance on the runway, sporting a unique and unconventional style. He shared his thoughts, saying, "He (designer Pawan Sachdeva) asked me if I can do this. I said I am not sure if I can pull it off. I hope I did ok. I love wearing different clothes, and this (his outfit) is giving me a Tommy Shelby look. Loving to be here, and a man in black is always good."

Rajkumar Rao

Rajkumar Rao walked the ramp in a sharp navy blue pinstripe suit by Park Avenue. He conveyed his excitement, stating, "It's always thrilling to walk the ramp. Trust me, the thrill of walking the ramp in front of a live audience when you also have friends there supporting you. Park Avenue, I totally resonate with their style statement."

Vijay Varma

Rising Bollywood star Vijay Varma made a memorable mark in a mesmerising Tasva outfit. Standing alongside designer Tarun Tahiliani, Vijay shared his appreciation for the ensemble, remarking, "I think it was a great mix of embracing tradition and having fun with it. This is something I want to wear for a special occasion. At the same time, I want to hit the after-party in the same outfit and kill it. So, that's the vibe I got."

Lakme Fashion 2023 will be definitely etched in our memory for quite a long time.