Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Showstoppers Neha Dhupia And Konkona Sen Sharma Channel The Black And White Power Of Female Bonds For Designer Chola

LFW 2024: Neha Dhupia, Konkona Sen Channel Black And White Energy On Ramp

From kaftans to maxi gowns, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen's fashion picks scream comfy from miles away. It is no secret that Neha Dhupia and Kokona Sen Sharma share a love for easy, breezy ensembles. But it wasn't until a powerful moment on the ramp that we saw how well the two stars got along as ramp partners, feminist icons and fashion mavens. The leading ladies were picked by the designer brand Chola The Label to represent feminist themes powered by strong female bonds that develop over rounds of chai and gupshup at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Neha and Konkana walked the ramp in their characteristic style and their statement-making black and white ensembles spoke volumes for each of them too. Neha's stunning in a monochrome baggy co-ord set was a three-piece number featuring an asymmetrical shirt-style peplum top. The white top highlighted layered ruffled style helm with front button detailing. She teamed it with black baggy trousers, which matched her asymmetrical sleeveless vest. Dewy glam with dramatic red eyes added an extra edge to her look. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek bun. With no other accessories, it was Neha's gleaming black platform boots that sealed her look together.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk

Konkona Sen Sharma looked effortlessly charming in a sheer kurta and palazzo set. The sleeveless white number featured a grey massive floral motif at the bodice that matched the oversized palazzo. She styled her asymmetrical kurta with a sleeveless white top. She half-tied her middle parted silky tresses. Konkona's eye glam matched Neha Dhupia's dramatic red-winged eyeliner.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk

We also noticed Konkona Sen Sharma's love for maxi dresses when she picked a chic deep blue and white polka-dotted dress. The full-length sleeveless outfit by clothing label Khara Kapas was styled with a statement neckpiece. Konkona completed her look by tying her hair in a middle-parted braid.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, adores a roomy silhouette and her social media gives ample proof of the same. She picked a black silk velvet kaftan with elegant embroideries around her neckline. The contrasting silver lining created much-needed contrast for the all-black number. Neha styled it with chunky silver jewellery. The accessories included a choker set and matching cuff bracelets. She kept her makeup look neutral with the smokey eye look adding all the drama. Her straight tresses were parted down the centre.

Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma's fashion choices always have us taking notes. But the designer label Chola's choice to have the two of them as showstoppers on the same ramp made waves as only these two strong, independent women can.