Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ananya Panday In A Black Floral Dress Took Us To Rahul Mishra's Fantasy Land Once Again

Ananya Panday In Black Takes Us To Rahul Mishra's Fantasy Land Once More

The prestigious style gala, Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, concluded with a bang as Rahul Mishra displayed the Fall-Winter 2024 collection of his global luxury ready-to-wear label AFEW. The brand, which was launched at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, marked its debut in the Indian market at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024. After weaving magic in a mesh dress at the Paris Fashion Week, Rahul Mishra chose the young and vivacious Ananya Panday once again to lead the way with this collection. The collection was youthful, edgy and spoke for themselves, quite like the showstopper of the night herself, proving that selecting this young Bollywood star as the muse was a genius one. The 3D flowers from the collection make their way onto the strapless dress redefining the little black dress with Rahul Mishra's personal spunk. With the black dress came thigh-high boots to make this a monochrome moment too in the midst of pops and neutral doses of colour. The funky heart-shaped earrings add to the spunkFor hair, Ananya's short hair was disguised with long dark extensions worn as a long ponytail and her makeup was dark and smokey with a neutral lip.



Ananya Panday at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Earlier in January this year, Rahul Mishra unveiled his collection called Superhero at the Paris Fashion Week. The line displayed the designer's elaborate craftsmanship and intricate work with an array of outfits. Turning muse to Rahul Mishra's Superhero collection, Ananya Panday marked her grand international runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week. The actress slipped into a shimmery black mini dress with a butterfly embellished sieve. The strapless multi-hued number featured a sweetheart neckline. The bodycon silhouette of the gleaming creation was attached to a sieve with multicoloured shimmery butterflies on it. From the accessories section, Ananya picked a pair of golden studs and black ankle-length heels. Bringing all the focus to her face, Ananya tied her tresses in a sleek bun. Minimal glam with kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours and a brown lip tint sealed the showstopper look together.

Something similar was picked by the American rapper-turned-actress Janelle Monae at the Grammys 2024. Janelle looked simply ravishing as she walked in a hand-embroidered ‘Dragonfly in Petri Dish' dress by Rahul Mishra. The strapless mini number highlighted a sweetheart cut and was attached to a shimmery sieve, which was embellished with a massive 3D dragonfly. Her avant-garde look was kept strictly minimal. Janelle simply picked a pair of studs from the accessories section. Her side-parted short bob hair kept her face in the spotlight. Janelle brought in the drama with her oh-so-ravishing glam that included razor-sharp wing eyeliner and bold red lips. A pair of black Jimmy Choos sealed the deal.

We must say, Rahul Mishra's collection never fails to make waves.

