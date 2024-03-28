Kriti Kharbanda's Lime Green Chooda Saree Was Made Extra Special With Her Mom's Bridal Dupatta

Kriti's Chooda Saree Was Extra Special With Her Mom's Bridal Dupatta

Bridal style is blooming and as we witness 2024 being the year of love, we can't help but take notes. Kriti Khrabanda is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon as she recently turned into the most gorgeous bride in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The actress tied the knot with longtime actor beau Pulkit Samrat in an intimate ceremony. After making us go gaga with her bridal style, the actress recently dropped another set of pictures from her chooda ceremony. In a lime green saree, Kriti created monochrome magic with her minimal bridal style. She paired a beautiful, flowy drape with an off-shoulder blouse. While her look exuded sheer sophistication, it was the two elements that notched up her style. The actress added a personal touch to her look as she added her mother's bridal dupatta to the look and it was her nani's necklace that added a traditional essence to her modern bridal style. She posted, "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal." With minimal makeup and her bridal glow, her beauty look was on point.

Kriti Kharbanda's unique bridal style has been winning hearts. After stunning in shades of pink, the actress treated us to her beautiful candid moments from the mehendi ceremony. The actress ditched a regular blouse and instead gave corsets her nod of approval. She looked fabulously fashionable in a Ritu Kumar look. The muted gold hues perfectly matched the intricate details. She set the trend bar higher for summer brides as she paired a corset with a lehenga and dupatta. Her balancing game was stronger than ever as she ditched all kinds of jewellery to make a case for those statement jhumkas.

