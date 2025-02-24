Kriti Kharbanda Serves Inspiration On How To Wear Your Greens Right In A Knitted Maxi Dress

Kriti Kharbanda's fashion game is making waves these days. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress is keeping it simple yet fashionable. Known for her impeccable style, Kriti's latest pick is another inspiration on how to wear your greens right. The star posted a series of pictures in a chic green dress that looked just fine on her. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, "The dress is green, but the mood is golden."

Also Read: Feel "Strong" And "Powerful" Like Kriti Kharbanda Does With These Yoga Asanas

In the pictures, we can see Kriti in a green bodycon dress from the shelves of Qua Clothing worth Rs 3,435. Her fern green maxi knitted dress came with a sleeveless design and with a fitted bodice till the low waist and then flared out at the bottom. The dress drapes around your body, featuring a pleated bottom and cascading hem that looks just stunning. The star styled the dress with minimal accessories that complemented her overall outfit.

She opted for a layered golden bracelet and a pair of golden earrings that worked as an ideal look for a subtle outing. For her makeup, Kriti kept her signature glam makeup on with a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contour on the cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, brown eyelids, soft cat eyes, and brown nude lips. Hairstylist Sanky Evrus styled Kriti's hair into a messy bun with her front flicks beautifully framing her face.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda's Workout Look In A Tank Top And Sweatpants Is Complete With Her Red Bridal Chooda