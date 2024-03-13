Kristen Stewart Turned Heads All The Way Around In A Brunello Cucinelli Shirt And Knitted Micro Shorts In NYC

Kristen Stewart Turned Heads In A Shirt And Knitted Micro Shorts In NYC

When it comes to nailing the boss babe avatar, leave the task to Kristen Stewart. Corpcore dominates the Twilight alum's wardrobe and how. Out for the promotions of her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding in New York, the actress recently displayed her risky flair by hopping onto the micro shorts trend. Her monochrome OOTD from Italian luxury label Brunello Cucinelli featured a nude collared shirt with only one button closed while the others were left open. The side pocket and loose-fitted rolled sleeves exuded a relaxed vibe. A neutral-toned Victoria's Secret bralette peeked from underneath. The real highlight of the outfit came from the knitted beige underwear lined with brown borders. Kristen rested her faith solely on the miniscule garment. Brown-tinted sunglasses and silver statement rings were her only accessories, while the black quilted Gucci bag sealed her chic avatar.

Another Hollywood diva to have joined the micro shorts bandwagon is Sydney Sweeney. At Miu Miu's fall 2024 show in the Paris Fashion Week, the Euphoria star gave a stunning spin to the trend. The pairing of a V-neck black top with white borders and a collared oversized blazer suited Sydney's classy style. The fraying hemline top and blazer got its X-factor from the white hotpants, intricately embellished with silver sequins, beadwork, and glittery rhinestones. While netted black see-through stockings delivered a ritzy allure, Sydney's matching uber-cool sunglasses and Wander handbag offered the finishing touches to her ensemble.

K-pop group BLACKPINK's Lisa was well aware of the mini shorts fever and made sure to not miss out. The Thai rapper attended Louis Vuitton's Fall Winter presentation in a beige jacket adorned with multicolour floral embroidery. She styled her long jacket with a pristine white crop top with tie-up detailing around her neck. She paired the multicolour jacket with leather micro shorts. A pair of sheer thigh-high stockings brought her outfit together and rounded it off with pointed heels.

Going short was never a big deal for these divas.

