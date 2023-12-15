Kim Kardashian In A Black SKIMS Swim Set Is A Self-Love, 'I'd Date Me' Kind Of Mood

Kim In A Black Swim Set Is An "I Would Date Me" Kind Of Mood

Swimwear is for beach outings and pool poses, but if you are Kim Kardashian then it can be the perfect ensemble for a mirror selfie too. Raising the temperatures in the biting winter, the internet mogul made a splash in an itty bitty bikini set for her latest Instagram click. Kim's beachwear collection always boasts variety and comes in a flush of colours. There's place for blue, pink and a range of chic prints in her wardrobe. But who's to stop her when she takes the classic monochrome route in a black two-piece maillot? Leaving little to the imagination, Kim put on a strappy charcoal black SKIMS bra, featuring a low-cut plunge neckline putting her decolletage on full display. Matching bikini bottoms paved the way for the beauty to flaunt her toned legs, teeny-tiny waist and chiselled abs. Bronzed glam comprising contoured cheeks, nude-brown lip shade, and mascara-coated fluttery lashes with winged eyeliner sealed her sultry beach-ready look. To top off the stunning style statement, Kim captioned the post "IDD8ME." Kim Kardashian is a mood. In this SKIMS bikini, Kim is a self-love, trolls-be-gone mood times 100.

Kim Kardashian has a bikini set ready for every occasion; bright colours for summer and mellow ones for the not-so-sunny days. We, needless to say, are in love with her plethora of collections. These 2021 pictures stand as a testament to The Kardashian stars' love for the tropical season-inspired fits. Kim exuded steamy vibes in a delicate purple string bikini and almost bared it all in a matching thong. She flaunted her hourglass figure and envious abs in the snaps. Kim sported a makeup-free look and opted for a wet hair look.

Not all golden hour moments are synonymous with a bright sunny day. Take inspiration from Kim to shine the brightest even at night, courtesy — a golden string bikini. While we might not be at the beach physically, we have been mentally transported to a tropical heaven, all thanks to Kim. The SKIMS founder stepped out in a shimmery two-piece bikini that came with the right glam elements. Boasting a metallic finish, the swimsuit aptly complemented her toned physique. Matte makeup doused with blush, contour, bronzer with nude lips enhanced her allure further.

Kim Kardashian's bikini game is a sheer trendsetter.

