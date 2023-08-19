Kiara Advani's Floral Dress Is Straight Out Of The Italian Countryside

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one stylish pair

Kiara Advani is Bollywood's 'It Girl' for various reasons. Her fashion sensibilities often contribute to her title of one of Bollywood's most popular stars. When it came to picking what to wear at Ritesh Sidhwani's party held recently, she was the sheer embodiment of style and elegance accompanied by her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. With many celebrities in attendance, including the producer's latest muse Ranveer Singh, who ought to play Don in the third instalment of the film, Kiara's presence further solidifies the rumours of her being the next leading Don heroine. Well, at least until further confirmation, she certainly looked the part dressed in a floral midi dress by designer label Zimmermann. The dress looked reminiscent of an Italian summer that she recently enjoyed with Sidharth Malhotra. The dress features spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice and a dreamy midi-length skirt with the cottagecore floral design blending into a gradient white skirt at the bottom. She teamed her dress with a pair of nude-toned Christian Louboutin heels and a bright red lip for a further Italian touch that is indicative of one thing - she left her heart in Portofino.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Is The Definition Of Ethereal Elegance In A Wispy Strapless Floral Gown

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra in the city

Dreamy floral watercolour painting dresses seem to be on Kiara Advani's radar. At an award function held recently, Kiara Advani wore a gorgeous strapless flowy gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. She signalled the arrival of fall with her dark wine-coloured lip and soft wavy hair that continues to bring the Italian countryside to her wardrobe.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Brings In The Summer Sunshine In A Sunny Yellow Bralette On Her Birthday Vacation

The holiday spent with Sidharth Malhotra in Italy looked like a lot of fun. She takes the plunge in a Norma Kamali deep-back swimsuit and dived right into the most amazing Italian summer.

Kiara Advani's wispy floral dresses look a lot like a holiday on repeat and with no end soon.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Minimal Barbiecore Aesthetic Requires Just Her Rs 3.7 Lakh Chanel Handbag