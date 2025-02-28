Kiara Advani's First Pregnancy Fashion Moment Features A Black Balenciaga Dress With Gold Jewellery

Kiara Advani is a fashion maestro, and there is no debate about it. Whether it is traditional elegance or high-fashion Western, she carries every look with equal finesse. Recently, at a Tira event, Kiara made a bold statement and served luxury with an edge. Ditching the usual black ensembles, the actress gave the classic shade a sassy spin in a two-piece stunner from Balenciaga.

(Also Read: Kiara Advani Is A Quintessential Diva In A White And Gold Corset Look)

Mere hours after the event took place, the actress and her husband Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child together.

The joyful moment for the celebrities meant that Kiara's designer outfit from the previous night was actually her first public maternity fashion look. She rocked an oversized satin jacquard top that featured the brand's signature logo pattern. The slouchy hood, pussy-bow collar and full bishop sleeves oozed sophistication, while the button-down front and curved hemline added just the right amount of drama. The midi-length asymmetrical hemline of the skirt had the kind of modern, cool-girl edge we all need in our wardrobes.

Taking the maximalist route, Kiara opted for gold jewels. She stacked up chunky statement necklaces, including a chain choker and an eye-catching lion's claw pendant. The star also rocked oversized statement earrings that brushed her shoulders and a stack of rings and bracelets for that extra dose of shine. Kiara slipped into Louboutin heels that added extra inches to her already impressive stature.

With this look, Kiara Advani commanded attention and shows us that her pregnancy style is sure to have many winning looks.

(Also Read: Kiara Advani "Had A Blast" Dancing To Dhop For A Cardio Workout Routine)