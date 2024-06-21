Kiara Advani's Chakrasana Will Have You Bending Over Backwards On International Yoga Day 2024

Kiara Advani Aceing A Chakrasana Gave Major International Yoga Day Vibes

Yes, it has already been a whole decade since India first started celebrating International Yoga Day back in 2014. The exercise regime is inherently embedded in the culture and history of Undua. For what it is worth, it actually shows results, helps with holistic wellness and can even heal a multitude of health issues. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also a yoga enthusiast. The actress was seen practicing the chakrasana during a sun kissed early morning in a story shared on her social media platform.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kiaraaliaadvani

The actress was seen being a happy yogini as she practiced the chakrasana perched on top of her yoga mat in the early morning golden hours. Kiara was seen wearing a pair of striking royal blue yoga pants, a grey gym bralette with a neon orange elasticated strap detail on the waist and a pair of black Nike shoes while she was busy practicing her asanas.

From what we know of the chakrasana Kiara was seen doing, it is a full body asana which bends one's spine backwards. Commonly coined as the wheel pose since the final posture resembles a round wheel, it gives much needed exercise for the back, chest, and the stomach muscles.

Kiara Advani practicing the chakrasanas is giving us the right vibes get into our yoga pants and try our hands at a few asanas ourselves.

