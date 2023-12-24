Kiara Advani's Black Saree For Umang 2023 Is What The Party Season Needs RN

Kiara's Black Saree For Umang 2023 Is What The Party Season Needs RN

Kiara Advani's fashion sense continues to soar to new heights with each passing day. Whether it's gowns or ghagras, the actress effortlessly pulls off any look with the finesse of a true fashionista. When she graces the red carpet, her outfits are worth grabbing a pen and paper to take notes. At Umang 2023 last night, Kiara made a stunning entrance in a black saree that aced the night-out look for this festive season. The star's drape was adorned with golden borders, adding a touch of bling to her overall look. To infuse a modern flair into the ethnic attire, Kiara opted for a halterneck, backless blouse that screamed drama. The golden work on the neckline even created the illusion of a stylish choker necklace. Her tresses were elegantly pulled back and styled into a neat bun. For accessories, Kiara chose golden jhumkas. Subtle glam sealed the deal on her ethnic OOTD.

oh my god kiara advani. ✨🫶🏼🔥💕❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/KqDfqncASI — aakshiiii (@advcnii) December 23, 2023

Kiara Advani's traditional style always wows the fashion world and her appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party was no exception. Kiara rocked a striking mustard lehenga crafted from luxurious velvet fabric. The high-rise lehenga skirt featured a multi-hued pattern and intricate gota-patti work at the hemline. She paired the skirt with a cropped blouse that showcased her well-toned midriff. The sleeveless blouse featured a deep neckline, adding an extra dose of sass to her ensemble. Kiara skipped earrings and instead opted for a statement choker necklace. Her hair was left open, flowing in all its glory. Nude lips, perfectly arched brows, and lightly blushed cheeks provided the finishing touches to her overall appearance.

Before that, Kiara Advani played muse to Falguni Shane Peacock and walked down the ramp in a modern pink lehenga that transformed her into a desi Barbie. The sequined lehenga skirt featured a thigh-high slit and a long train. She teamed it with a cropped blouse featuring a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline. The beaded tassels hanging down the hemline added a playful element to her overall look. Kiara elevated her stature with silver shiny high heels. Subtle curls and soft pink makeup rounded off her look.

Kiara Advani's ethnic wardrobe is the inspiration for many fashionistas.

