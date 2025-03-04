Khushi Kapoor Stuns In An All White Pre-Draped <i>Saree</i> By Manish Malhotra

It was a glamorous affair for our Bollywood beauties last night. We witnessed some of the best-dressed moments that not only left us but also impressed the fashion police. For an awards night, actress Khushi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a pre-draped saree.

The star known for her impeccable style is making waves with her back-to-back stylish looks, and this time, she made sure to leave her mark. For the night, the star kept it glam and fashionable in a custom Manish Malhotra. In the pictures, we can see Khushi in a white pre-draped saree that came with sheer pallu detailing. The saree featured multi-coloured pink and green floral detailing all over it. The pre-draped saree was an ideal blend of traditional elegance and modern glam. The thigh-high slit on the saree added all the necessary drama to the look. The star paired her saree with a matching blouse that featured an infinity blouse pattern. The blouse came with matching multi-coloured floral motifs and embellishments. The intricate detailings depicted the designer's signature design that added more ethereal and royal touch to her overall fit.

Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs and rings. For her makeup, Khushi went with a subtle glam makeup look, with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, neatly done brows, winged liner, shimmery smokey eyes, and nude lips. The star completed her look by letting her wavy tresses fall open, cascading down the shoulder, looking gorgeous as ever.

