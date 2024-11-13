Khushi Kapoor On Dating When In The Limelight: "It's Best To Keep Your Personal Life Private"

Khushi Kapoor, a Gen-Z fashion icon, knows how to steal the limelight. The actress is Harper's Bazaar India's cover girl for the months of October and November 2024 and in her cover story, she spoke to the publication about her personal style, family and rumoured relationship too. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina, also addressed the speculation surrounding her dating life. She said, “It's definitely new for me and it's not something I had to put much thought into before. I would like my work to be the main focus. I understand there's a certain curiosity when you're in the public eye but I think it's best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority.”

The Archies co-stars, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The two are often spotted together at parties and public events. Last month, Khushi took a vacation to the Maldives. The actress shared some stunning snaps from the vacation on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a customised bracelet on her wrist that, according to the internet, spells out Vedang Raina's name.

The young actress also shared insights as to how her loved ones have always helped her. For professional advice, Khushi turns to her family, particularly her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi also seeks guidance from her father, Boney Kapoor, and her stepbrother, Arjun Kapoor. “They have many more years of knowledge than me. So it definitely helps to get their opinion on things when I'm not entirely sure of how to handle certain situations,” she told the magazine.

Speaking about her gal pals, Khushi said, “My girl time is like therapy. Those friendships are so special. All my girls I've known for years, so they are more like sisters to me. We always seek each other's opinions on things, get ready together, borrow clothes, and then, of course, occasionally, have a good cry together and vent about life.”

