Kendall Jenner Took Us Back To Sunny Beach Days In Her Dolce & Gabbana Polka Dot Swim Look

Kendall Jenner Takes Us Back To Sunny Beach Days In Her Dot Swim Look

This summer has Kendall Jenner's name all over it. The model has had a very scenic couple of months with pitstops in Mallorca and Paris. It looks like it ended on the sunny beaches of France where she stopped to shoot for the cover of Vogue France. Kendall has made her mark as the August cover girl for the French edition of the fashion magazine. In the picture, she tilted her head toward the sky with the sun falling down on her and the choppy waves of the beach in the background. The focal point of the photo was her beach-ready designer look.

Kendall donned a retro-esque swim wear look designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The black bikini with white polka dots featured narrow straps and a balconette-style bustier. Paired with it were matching bikini bottoms in the same print which had tie-up details on either side. While Miss Jenner sported a bronzed look over her body, her jet black hair was photographed blowing wildly in the breeze. Her makeup was sunkissed with contoured cheeks, glossy lids and dewy lips that perfectly suited the French beach day.

The shoot didn't just feature typical swimwear by the sea, of course. Kendall was also photographed looking scintillating in a crimson floral cutout Valentino gown and her hair slicked back in a look that deserved the red carpet but instead, was paired with a surfboard.

Another one in the water featured the model wearing a silver asymmetrical fringe gown by Rabanne with beaded tassels at the ends while posing in the water.

Kendall Jenner took designer couture to the deep end and did it fabulously well.

