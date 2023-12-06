Katrina And Isabelle Kaif Conquer The Sister Style Game In Contrasting Black And White For The Archies Premiere

Katrina-Isabelle Kaif Conquer Sister Style In Contrasting Black And White

Two days before the release of The Archies, a big premiere was arranged last night and most of the prominent faces from Bollywood attended it. From Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor, to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with the entire family, many big names graced the event with their stylish presence. While the debutants, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan looked absolutely ravishing in their exquisite shimmery gowns, another pair that caught the attention of many were the Kaif sisters. Katrina and Isabelle Kaif attended the event together in gorgeous contrasting outfits and raised the temperature even in the chilly winter.

Katrina Kaif looked bewitching in a strap black midi dress. The strap outfit had a plunging neckline with halter strings and a bodycon fit. She accessorised the monochromatic look with a pair of silver pointed heels. Kohl-laden smokey eyes, with ample mascara and shimmery eyelids, completed her signature makeup look with well-contoured cheeks and nude lip colour.

Isabelle Kaif, on the other hand, went with a printed look in contrast to that of Katrina's. Isabelle's two-piece co-ord set included a strappy bralette top with a corseted bustline in black with vibrant flowers over it, in shades of red, yellow, and green. She wore it with a white midi skirt which featured large red flowers and a gorgeous flare. She teamed it with a pair of black strap heels and chunky earrings. Isabelle's soft makeup included softly kohled eyes, rosy blush, and pink lip colour.

We totally approve of Katrina and Isabelle Kaif's contrasting style.

