Katrina Kaif's Sheer Black Saree And Shimmery Sequin Blouse Is An Ethnic Party Starter

Katrina's Saree With Sequin Blouse Is A Wedding-Guest Staple Worth Owning

The Red Sea Film Festival 2023 is taking place in Saudi Arabia this year and many prominent personalities across the globe attend it. Katrina Kaif attended the event this year, setting the internet ablaze as she opted for a traditional Indian look. She donned an exquisite black saree which looked chic on the diva. The drape featured shimmery borders. She paired it with a short-sleeved, close-neckline shimmery sequin blouse in metallic gold, adding a dramatic edge to the monochromatic drape. Her minimal accessories included a pair of golden dangling earrings. Katrina's soft and subtle makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, well-contoured cheeks, shimmery eyelids, and a blush pink lip tint. The diva's lustrous hair was left loose in natural waves.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Show Their Love, Support And Style Matching In Black

Katrina Kaif's gorgeous ethnic fashion has a special place in our hearts. She adorned a sunshine yellow lehenga from the clothing label Devnaagri for Diwali 2023. The pittan and dori embroidered yellow lehenga looked enthralling on the diva. It included an embroidered short-sleeved blouse with a deep, V-neckline and a flared lehenga bottom with floral white embroidery. She carried a sheer dupatta in yellow which had similar embroidery. Tying her hair strands in a messy bun, Katrina opted for minimal makeup with kohled eyes and nude lip colour. For accessories, she wore a pair of jhumka earrings and a stack of bangles.

Also Read: When Katrina Kaif Wears A Red Saree, Everybody Else Goes Green With Envy

For the festive season this year, Katrina Kaif picked a white floral saree with vibrant prints in shades of red, green, and yellow as she posed with Vicky Kaushal. She picked a plain white blouse with the drape. Katrina kept her makeup minimal with a dash of kohl in the eyes, a bindi, and wore no accessories as she aced minimal festive dressing.

Do we need any more reasons to prove that Katrina Kaif's ethnic choices are top-notch?

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Zesty Orange Bodycon Dress Is The Freshest Spin On Holiday Fashion