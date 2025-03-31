Kareena Kapoor Stuns In An Ivory Manish Malhotra Attire At The Lakme Fashion Week Gala 2025

When it comes to fashion, no one can beat Kareena Kapoor. The star can ace any style with utmost perfection and grace. Recently, Kareena attended the Lakme Fashion Week 25th anniversary gala on March 30. The star opened the red carpet in style with a special tribute to fashion. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena stunned in a custom Manish Malhotra for the occasion.

For the night, Kareena wore ivory-coloured Manish Malhotra attire. The blouse was decorated with glittering sequins and intricate embroidery, and it featured a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, and a cropped hem. The star paired her look with a statement skirt featuring pleated detailing, delicate floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, crystal adornments, and a floor-sweeping hem length. The star further elevated her look with a matching ivory tulle dupatta that featured floral appliqué work, lace embroidery, and sequin embellishments.

Kareena accessorised her look with statement rings, a diamond choker necklace, and matching earrings. For her makeup, she went with a subtle glam base, lots of highlighter and blush, darkened brows, soft smokey lids, mascara on the lashes, and flushed cheeks, pink lips and light contouring.

