'Saif Ali Khan Is The Most Stylish Man,' Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor finds Saif Ali Khan to be the most stylish man

Kareena Kapoor is widely established as a Bollywood fashion icon with style choices that fans love to emulate. But who this fashionista finds the most stylish comes as quite a surprise. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Jaane Jaan actress confessed that for her, her husband, Saif Ali Khan is the most stylish man. She said, "It is the way he carries himself, he is also just very unaffected. He keeps firing [me] saying that you guys are doing airport looks, I am just getting ready and going to the airport like a normal person." She further added, "I keep telling him put this, wear this, do this and he says, keep quiet and let me be. Everyone is just like oh my God! He is so stylish and so cool. So I think he just wears his charm and elegance really well." On being asked about Saif's torn t-shirt, Kareena laughed and said, "I tell him to buy new track pants and he says it's okay. He likes his puraana puraana t-shirts. I think it's more about the comfort and attachment to it, rather than anything else."

As mentioned by Kareena, Saif Ali Khan may in fact not have "Airport Looks" and he may dress "normally" while he travels. But his travel style is noteworthy. On one of his trips in August, his short-sleeved black kurta look with white pants was casual, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. Kareena's style by comparison is ethnic chic. Check those out in the video below.

Saif Ali Khan's cool, casually chic best comes through from his holiday looks. Recently, Saif and Kareena visited Switzerland and clicked pictures in front of the Alps. Saif looked cool in a tangerine shirt with a pair of beige shorts. A pair of trendy black sunglasses and white sneakers added charm to the look.

In yet another look from their holiday, Saif's effortless style was showcased with his blue shirt, rolled up the sleeves, and a grey baseball cap.

Saif Ali Khan's ethnic choices are equally exquisite. The actor picked an all-black bandhgala with a pair of white churidar pants and a pair of black shoes. He posed with Kareena, who wore a stunning cocktail gown. This majestic ethnic ensemble of Saif's well suited his Nawabi status.

For the launch of NMACC, Saif's classic dressing included an ivory kurta with a sleeveless vest and straight-fit pants. His ethnic charisma was indeed unmissable.

For Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was a star-studded affair, Saif and Kareena were seen adorning bling party outfits. Saif picked a stunning black and white tuxedo for a dapper fashion statement.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor looked like absolute royalty at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. Saif was a heartthrob in an all-white ethnic ensemble consisting of a full-sleeved kurta with rolled-up sleeves and white pajamas.

Whether or not Kareena says so, Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actors in the country

