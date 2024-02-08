Kareena Kapoor Is Cooler Than Ice In A Powder Blue Luciferase Skirt Suit

Kareena Kapoor Looks Cooler Than The Ice In A Powder Blue Outfit

Kareena Kapoor always raises the style bar high and rises it further with every outfit she picks. It was no exception even now when she picked a chic two-piece outfit from the clothing label Luciferase for a jewellery and watch exhibition in Doha, Qatar. The glamorous ensemble featured a strapless midi dress with a full-sleeved blazer, both in pastel tones of blue. The collared blazer even showcased a rosette at the shoulder. The diva wore a stunning diamond choker necklace and a delicate diamond bracelet to complement her outfit. Her hair was left loose and she opted for minimal glam with rosy cheek tint, pink lip colour and a dash of kohl in the eyes with ample mascara.

Kareena Kapoor chose a fuchsia pink outfit as she attended the Sharjah Book Fair a few months ago. The Valentino outfit included a full-sleeved button-down shirt with a bodycon floor-length skirt, both in the same colour palette. Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Her glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, rosy contours, dewy glow and nude lip colour.

Kareena Kapoor opted for a gorgeous orange satin gown for the promotions on Jaane Jaan and won our hearts yet another time. The floor-length outfit was from the clothing label Aroba and showcased a chic top with off-shoulder detailing, balloon sleeves with cutout patterns and an A-line, wrap-patterned bottom to follow. Kareena accentuated her look with a pair of statement danglers. For makeup, the actress opted for a radiant glow with a dash of kohl, shimmery eyelids, structured contours and a coral-toned lip colour.

We absolutely love Kareena Kapoor's monochromatic dressing and effortless beauty looks.

