If The Filmfare Awards Were A Saree Party, Sisters Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Would Be The Stylish Hosts

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor love each other a little more than they love sarees on the red carpet

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor make a refreshing entry to the Filmfare Awards red carpet held in Ahmedabad recently. They may be sisters first, but they're fashionistas at a close second. We always knew they both think alike but it is always good to see them prove us right when it comes to their fashion sensibilities too. Far from the scintillating red carpet gowns, both the Kapoor sisters arrived in gorgeous sarees. As if we didn't know the potential of a sareeon the red carpet already, this duo reinforced this very belief in sarees with differing moods.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Gives The Beauty Nerds A Makeup Lesson With A Winger Eyeliner And A Deep Lip On Dubai Time

Kareena Kapoor's choice of the night was a satin red saree with golden gota borders and a floral motif on the pallu. Worn with a halter blouse, the monochrome moment was far from being missed for obvious reasons. Given the resemblance to Masaba's design language from the deep vermillion red hue with golden embroidery, it seemed like the saree may be from the designer's label, for which she was also the face recently. She kept it minimal with a low ponytail and makeup that included black kohl and liner and a clear complexion so that she could quickly break into dance on the stage soon after.

Kareena Kapoor at the Filmfare Awards

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Rs 1.8 Lakh Moncler Puffer Jacket And Natasha Poonawalla's Lora Piana Fur Set With Rs1.2 Lakh Dior Boots Is The Chicest Winterwear In The Alps

Karisma Kapoor may be the elder sister but she loves a little play of colours and patterns to switch things up every once in a while. The 90s fashion icon kept it colourful in a sequinned patterned Sabyasachi saree filled with every colour imaginable balanced with a sleeveless black blouse. Those who still could have done with a little more colour would be happy to find her painting the town with a little more blue on her eyelids topped with a graphic eyeliner and a muted lip shade.

Karisma Kapoor at the Filmfare Awards

Not every day does one get to witness twice as much red carpet finesse in sarees. Guess it is our lucky day.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Answers The Business Call In A Chic Grey Pantsuit For Forbes' Cover