Kareena Kapoor Aces Corpcore Elegance With A Winning Working 'Mama' Vibe In A Black Pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Aces Corpcore Elegance With A Winning Working "Mama" Vibe

Kareena Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood, zero doubts about that. Recently, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, the actress dished out boss babe vibes in a black pantsuit. For the event, Kareena stood prepped and ready at home wearing a full-sleeved blazer and her younger son, Jeh, was witness to it all. Double lapel collars and padded shoulders added dimension to her look. The fitted number, featuring stylish side pockets and cinched at the waist screamed corpcore chic. Kareena embarked on a risque route and ditched wearing any shirt underneath. She simply paired the sleek silhouette with flared trousers in a similar colour palette. For accessories, Kareena allowed her monochromatic attire to do all the talking. She resorted to wearing golden statement earrings and uber-cool, tinted shades. Complementing her outfit was the diva's glamorous makeup, comprising a matte base, dabbed with blushed cheeks and sealed with nude lips. Her brunette tresses were left open in all its glory. The caption on her Instagram post reads, "Mama's gotta go to work… see you at the cinemas on 13th September."

Kareena Kapoor in boardroom aesthetics is a match made in fashion heaven. Previously, for a jewellery event, the actress raised the style bar high in a classy two-piece outfit. Picked out from the shelves of clothing label Luciferase, the outfit came in a sophisticated icy blue shade. Kareena slipped into a midi dress, minus any straps, and layered the figure-hugging splendour with a matching blazer. Structured shoulders and rolled-up sleeves added an extra dose of edge. A dramatic rosette element fixated on one side of the shoulder delivered the much-needed drama. A diamond bracelet and choker, alongside minimal glam beauty strokes, completed her voguish avatar.

Before that, Kareena Kapoor turned heads in a dark, aubergine-coloured pantsuit by Alina Anwar Couture. The vivid ensemble had a front-open feature, revealing her black lacey bralette underneath. An identical belt was wrapped around her waist elevating the overall look. Serving oomph and panache in equal measure was the asymmetrical hemline of the top. Matching wide-legged trousers offered the finishing touches of snazzy elegance. Dewy, mauve-tinted makeup, and a neat updo framed her face beautifully.

The Buckingham Murders will be released on September 13.

