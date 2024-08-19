Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Make For A Stylish Pairing In Formal Chic And Desi Looks

Kareena and Saif made for a gorgeous couple dressed in formals and ethinc wear

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made for a regal couple when they posed for pictures at a recent event. The power couple was seen attending an Indian Street Premier League event in Mumbai and were caught on camera looking stylish as ever. While Kareena was spotted wearing Western formal attire, her husband Saif Ali Khan picked a black kurta pajama set as his outfit of the day. It is safe to say that the Pataudis casually served closet goals.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif attended an event in Mumbai where the dazzling duo was seen going for different vibes with their ensembles. But that didn't stop either of them from looking less complementary to each other.

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a crisp white button-down shirt and a pair of wide-leg high-waisted grey trousers. The Jab We Met actress slayed when it came to her fashion game and paired her formal attire with pointed grey heels, a pair of rectangular black sunglasses and gold and pearl drop earrings. On the hair and makeup front, Kareena kept things simple with sleek open tresses, nude-pink toned makeup with fluffy brows, wispy lashes, a hint of blush on her cheeks and a pinky-nude gloss on her lips to tie the look together.

As for Saif Ali Khan, he kept things royal-coded in a matching pair of pajamas and a kurta. The pleated Pathani salwar-style pants were teamed with a Chinese collar structured short kurta with a white beading on the hemline. Saif added the perfect black leather shoes and a pair of translucent grey-hued sunglasses for accessories to the look. In the grooming department, he sported a thick beard and mustache along with his hair combed backwards.

Trust Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to serve iconic closet goals as they stepped out for the Indian Street Premier League event in the city.

