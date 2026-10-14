<i>Kalari</i> Massage To <i>Shirodhara</i>: A Look At Shenaz Treasury's Ayurvedic Wellness Experience In Kerala

Shenaz Treasury gave her followers a glimpse into her Ayurvedic wellness journey in Alleppey, Kerala. Sharing moments from her traditional treatment experience, she highlighted the benefits of embracing Ayurveda as part of a healthy lifestyle.

"These are the Ayurvedic treatments I am taking for better health and glowing skin,” she stated before starting the treatment. The creator was seen receiving a Kalari massage, which is also known as the warrior massage. Shenaz was seen lying on her stomach as the masseuse massaged Shenaz with her feet. “If you work out, it is amazing because it gets really deep into your muscles,” Shenaz said.

For the next treatment, Shenaz laid flat on her back for Greeva Basti. In this treatment a well of dough was made on her neck, which was then filled with warm medicated oil to soothe her thyroid.

The next treatment was Sarvanga Ksheeradhara, where warm medicated milk was used to bathe her. “The milk actually helps me detoxify, helps my skin glow and can balance all my hormones,” she said.

For the next treatment, Shenaz again laid flat on her stomach as hot bundles filled with medicinal leaves, powders, and coconut and lemon were used to massage her. The treatment called Elakizhi is used to relieve stiffness and soreness, she shared.

Her final treatment was Ksheera Shirodhara. In this treatment, warm medicinal milk was poured all over her forehead. “It's really good for your nervous system, and it's very good for your scalp too,” Shenaz added.

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Sharing the video, Shenaz emphasised the benefits of ayurvedic treatment. “Ayurveda has been practised in India for thousands of years, and millions of people swear by its benefits. I've been exploring different Ayurvedic treatments, from traditional oil massages to Shirodhara, herbal therapies and more,” she said.

Talking about their effectiveness, Shenaz shared that some of these practices can be deeply relaxing, and certain elements, like yoga and meditation, do have scientific evidence supporting their benefits. According to her, there is value in exploring traditional wisdom with an open mind.

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