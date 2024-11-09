Just Like Amyra Dastur, Visit Phuket's 5 Best Beaches For A Family Getaway

From fashion to travel, one can always count on Amyra Dastur for inspiration. Currently, the star is busy exploring Phuket in Thailand. The star is keeping her fans posted by sharing travel snippets on her social media account. In her recent post, the actress can be seen having her time in Phuket with her family. Just like Amyra, if you too wish to visit Phuket, we have listed the best of five beaches here for an enthralling getaway. Take a look.

Patong Beach

This is one of the longest beaches in Phuket. Patong Beach is undoubtedly the most popular beach in the island. The beach is really known for its eclectic nightlife and adventurous activities like jet skis and banana boats. This is the best getaway if you are looking for a peaceful place to relax and rejuvenate.

Karon Beach

Karon Beach happens to be a favourite spot among tourists. The beach offers a plenty of activities like parasailing, snorkelling, and jet skiing. The is also the third longest beach in Phuket and is a great spot that offers a quieter and more laid-back experience.

Ya Nui Beach

Located in the south of Phuket, Ya Nui is another must-visit spot. Nestled between the Windmill Viewpoint and Promthep Cape, Ya Nui Beach is an ideal destination for beach dives with its crystal-clear water and relaxing atmosphere.

Bang Tao Beach

Another longest yet beautiful beach in Phuket. It is known for its stunning sunset view. From kayaking to sailing and archery, this beach has a lot to offer. One can also enjoy their time by indulging in their amazing spas.

Banana Beach

Located in the north-west of Phuket, towards the airport, Banana Beach is a hidden treasure on the island. This is one of the most pristine beaches for visitors. One can reach the beach by renting a long-tail boat or a speedboat either from Rawai Beach or Chalong Pier.

Planning a trip to Phuket? It looks like we have got you covered.

