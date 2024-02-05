Just A List Of Unapologetically Bold Style Statements From 66th Grammy Awards Night

Just A List Of Unapologetically Bold Style Statements From The Grammys

The 66th Grammy Awards was no less than a star-studded spectacle. Icons like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish graced the red carpet in their fashion-forward ensembles. Amid the glitz, our eyes were drawn to some unconventional looks that demanded attention. Leading the pack is American rapper and singer Doja Cat, who wore a daring nude dress designed by Dilara Findikoglu. The strapless masterpiece featured sheer patterns, a corset bodice, a cascading ruffled train, and a snug fit. Doja Cat accessorised with Prada glasses, vibrant red footwear, silver earrings, an array of rings, and a layered necklace. On-point glam and red lips sealed the deal on her red carpet-look.

Coi Leray brought the heat to the Grammy Awards with daring OOTD. Opting for a pantless look, the singer rocked an ultra-sassy black ensemble that seamlessly blended a bodysuit with a blazer. The outfit featured power shoulders, a full-sleeved pattern, a striking silver detail at the neckline, and a daring cutout at the torso. To take the drama up a notch, she paired the outfit with black sheer stockings. To top it off, a feathery green overcoat provided a stunning colour contrast. Diamond jewellery injected a touch of luxury into her Grammy appearance.

Ayra Starr turned heads in a mesmerising icy blue ensemble that exuded fluidity. Selecting an off-shoulder bralette, that featured flowy sleeves, a plunging neckline, and intricate beaded detailing cascading down the bust area. The harmonious ensemble was completed with a matching short skirt featuring a beautiful train with flowing fabric at the back. Ayra complemented her look with poker-straight hair, while her maximal makeup look accentuated her radiant presence.

Actor and singer Kat Graham made a stunning entrance in a cream-hued gown and structured cape from Stéphane Rolland's Fall-Winter 2023 Couture collection. The high neckline, long train, above-elbow sleeves, and a sassy cutout were standout features of her outfit. Kat's black mane was elegantly parted down the middle and framed her face with timeless grace. Statement earrings added the perfect finishing touch to this look.

So glad I got to chat with @KatGraham. So excited to see what she accomplishes in The Recording Academy. https://t.co/bVqcGpj6sn — Jacklyn Krol (@JacklynKrol) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus left a lasting impression with her jaw-dropping gold-gilded dress crafted entirely from safety pins. The dress which featured an asymmetrical hemline and see-through details, captured the attention of the fashion world. Miley's look was complemented by a dramatic hairdo and soft nude glam.

Pay close attention to Miley Cyrus's bodyguard in this video at the Grammys all is not as it seems#Grammy2024#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/oZ31wrYf6a — Sunny Erickson (@SunnyErickson12) February 5, 2024

According to you, which one of these looks is worth bookmarking?