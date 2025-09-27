Julia Roberts Brings Indian Glamour To New York Film Festival With Sabyasachi Jewels

Julia Roberts recently made a stunning impression at the 63rd New York Film Festival. The actress shone like a true star in a sequined grey suit jacket at the glittering ceremony held on Friday at Lincoln Centre's Alice Tully Hall. But what took centre stage was Julia Roberts' impressive choice of earrings.

The 57-year-old indeed has a connection to India, as over the years, she has been spotted wearing Indian-inspired jewellery on red carpets. The actress has also expressed admiration for Indian craftsmanship and designs on several occasions. Her 2010 movie Eat, Pray, Love also showcased India in a vibrant light.

Julia Roberts In Sabyasachi At New York Film Festival

This time, Julia Roberts made a notable impression at the prestigious film festival by wearing a pair of dramatic golden danglers from the house of acclaimed Indian designer Sabyasachi. Crafted in 18k gold with aquamarine and EF VVS VS diamonds, the earrings featured metallic tones and a chandelier-like shape. Roberts' appearance at the festival was for her film After the Hunt, a psychological thriller in which she stars alongside Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.

Take a look:

Sabyasachi Worn By Other Hollywood Celebs

This is not the first time Sabyasachi's jewellery has made a statement in Hollywood. Last year, American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez wore Sabyasachi high jewellery to the premiere of the movie Wicked.

She added a touch of elegance to her outfit with chunky beaded bracelets from Sabyasachi's high jewellery collection. Before this, the actress wore the designer's luxury pieces, including earrings, a cuff, and a ring, to the 2024 Golden Globes party.

Notably, Viola Davis attended the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, wearing stunning Sabyasachi jewellery. She wore an opulent necklace and earrings from the Indian brand.

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara also made a bold statement in Sabyasachi necklace and earrings set during the America's Got Talent finale.

Sabyasachi's designs have become increasingly popular among A-list celebrities not just in India but overseas as well. His artistry and intricate craftsmanship that blends traditional Indian and modern styles is creating a niche for itself around the world.