Joey King Denies Getting Plastic Surgery Before Met Gala 2026, Reveals How She Prepped Instead

Joey King's red carpet appearance at the 2026 Met Gala sparked plenty of attention, with some fans wondering if the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures to achieve her striking look.

Joey has now denied getting plastic surgery and instead opened up about the intense preparation she followed before the fashion event. From a 36-hour fast and lymphatic massages to a facial, the actor revealed the steps she took for making her look “amazing” on the big night.

During her appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast with Owen Thiele, Joey said, "I didn't get a facelift. I'm glad we're talking about this. What I did do, I got a spray tan. And then I did a 36-hour fast. No food, nothing but water, which I don't promote that."

The actor said she chose to fast after returning from a bachelorette party. "What happened was I was at a bachelorette party the weekend before, and I was looking swollen, and I was drinking a lot. I looked busted. And I was like, 'I gotta do a reset. I'm going to do a 24-hour fast'. It wound up being like 36 hours and everything," she said, adding that fasting is "good for you to do once a month if you're healthy enough to do it anyway."

Joey also opened up about the beauty treatments she opted for ahead of the Met Gala. "I got a lymphatic massage, and then I got a facial the day before the Met. And then on the day of the Met, I had another face lymphatic massage. We were doing everything we could to look amazing on the carpet. And guess what? It worked because everybody thought I had plastic surgery, but I didn't."

Joey King-starrer Practical Magic 2 released in the US on September 11. The film also features Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in key roles.

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