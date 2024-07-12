Joey King In A Sheer Top And Skirt Was A Bold Take On Monochrome With A Sophisticated Touch

Joey King displays exemplary style on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live

As she continues to make bold steps in the entertainment sphere, Joey King's fashion statements aren't too far behind. Joey King's appearance on Watch What Happens Live was bold, edgy and sophisticated for giggles and chatter. The talented actress turned heads with her outfit of the night mainly monochrome consisting of a sheer pink top worn over a crisscross bralette and a suede midi skirt within the same colour palette but duller and red siren heels. For her petite frame, she made a bold fashion choice that definitely left an impact on the viewers. The delicate top worn over the bralette shows the outfit's duality showcasing edgy and sophistication. Joey's hair was styled in soft, messy waves, adding an effortless vibe with a touch of playfulness to her look for the perfect balance. Her makeup look was equally captivating, with a smokey eye that had a pop of colour. So, as we continued to "watch what happens live" during the interview, she looked electrifying from head to toe.

Also Read: Joey King Gives The Early 2000s A Shoutout With A Silver Chainmail Top And Black Tights

The Kissing Booth actress recently attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture fashion show in Paris and stunned everyone with her style. Balenciaga, this time, celebrated the art of repurposing, reworking and regeneration for the label's autumn/winter 2024 collection, where deconstructed denim, leather and ruched outerwear dominated. Taking all these elements into consideration, Joey King decided to pick a silver-coloured shimmery, metallic gathered top. She paired it with skinny black silk stockings and high-heeled matching black pumps.

It's been a big year for Joey King with her big Cannes debut earlier in May 2024 too lending another fashion feather to her hat. The actress picked a sky-blue corseted number, crafted with sheer fabric. With a plunging V-neckline, the bodice featured broad straps as well. The bustier was attached to a flowing fabric on the sleeve and a ruched detailing on the bottom. The bodice extended downwards to form a sheer corset, adorned with crystal embellishments. The figure-grazing corset made a smooth transition around her midriff region, as it was attached to loose-fitted pleats moving down to form a sheer flowy hem and a long train behind her.

Joey King can take anything basic and make it bold with her chic fashion sensibilities.

Also Read: For Her Cannes Debut, Joey King Was Part Glamazon And Part Ice Princess In A Powder Blue Gown