Joey King Gives The Early 2000s A Shoutout With A Silver Chainmail Top And Black Tights

Joey King Gave Early 2000s A Shoutout With A Chainmail Top And Tights

Wondering how to make a bold fashion statement? Take cues from Joey King. The Kissing Booth actress recently attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture fashion show in Paris and stunned everyone with her style. Balenciaga, this time, celebrated the art of repurposing, reworking and regeneration for the label's autumn/winter 2024 collection, where deconstructed denim, leather and ruched outerwear dominated. Taking all these elements into consideration, Joey King decided to pick a silver-coloured shimmery, metallic gathered top. She paired it with skinny black silk stockings and high-heeled matching black pumps. The actress picked a pair of chunky, diamond earrings and a silver bracelet from the accessories department. Her nails painted in bold red stood out from the rest of her attire. She also carried a black Balenciaga clutch and a platinum blonde wig to go with it.

Big year for Joey King with her big Cannes debut earlier in May 2024 also lent her stylish feat to the prestigious ceremony. The actress picked a sky-blue corseted number, crafted with sheer fabric. With a plunging V-neckline, the bodice featured broad straps. The bustier was attached to a drapey fabric with ruched detailing, giving her outfit a cold-shoulder appearance. The bodice extended downwards to form a sheer corset, adorned with shimmery embellishments. The figure-grazing corset made a smooth transition around her midriff region, as it was attached to loose-fitted pleats moving down to form a sheer flowy hem. The broad straps of the outfit were connected to double trains behind her. Joey went for custom Gianvito Rossi's pointed heels. Keeping her Cannes debut look on the minimal end, Joey opted for a pair of drop earrings and a few rings. She left her side-parted hair loosened.

Joey King attended the American Film Institute Awards early this as well and ensured she was the centre of attraction with her outfit. The actress looked stunning, as she turned muse to David Koma. The fashion designer dressed her to perfection in a cutout gown. Joey wore a slinky regular-fit outfit, featuring a halter neckline and off-shoulder sleeves attached to a risqué bodice. The all-black number came with massive cutout detail around her chest and the midriff that rightly welcomed all kinds of drama. The ensemble came with a floor-sweeping flowing hem with an elegant trail. Joey swept her silky tresses sideward and left them open. For the glam, she went with coral lips, matching her cheeks and eyeshadow. A pair of gleaming earrings sealed the deal.

Joey King fuses contemporary styles with popular yesteryear trends on and off the red carpet.

