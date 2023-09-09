Jessica Chastain's Sequin Gucci Gown Turned The Venice Red Carpet From Red To Gold

Jessica Chastain looked gorgeous in gold (Images Credit: AFP)

The Venice Film Festival 2023 has brought industry greats from all over the world to celebrate international cinema in all its glory. The global event also invited stars to showcase their stunning best with a stride down the red carpet. After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sydney Sweeney and Camila Mendes made waves with their fashion statements at the film festival, Jessica Chastain was next in line to leave a mark with her personal style. The Hollywood actress attended the movie premiere of Memory, which she stars in. She looked every bit the leading lady in a gorgeous gold Gucci dress. Her ensemble came with a collared detail and long sleeves with a deep V-neck and nipped waist, leading to a flared train. The ombre shading began from peach at the top of the gown, leading to gleaming gold sequins, wrapped around her frame. Adding height to her physique was a pair of gold metallic platform heels worn on her feet.

Jessica Chastain at the Venice Film Festival 2023

Photo Credit: AFP

Jessica accessorized with a geometric pair of dangler earrings and numerous rings on her fingers. Her spicy ginger toned hair; which was parted down the side, complemented the warm tones of the outfit perfectly. She wore rose gold tones on her eyes with full lashes and naturally defined brows. Her cheeks glistened with a wash of pink on her cheeks. The look was completed with pink gloss on her lips and her stiletto nails in a neutral shade.

Jessica Chastain at the Venice Film Festival 2023

Photo Credit: AFP

Opulent and gleaming in every way, Jessica Chastain looked marvelous in this red carpet number.

