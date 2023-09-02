Camila Mendes Looks Like An Iridescent Mermaid In A Shimmery Strapless Gown

Camila Mendes looks beautiful

The annual Venice Film Festival is one of the most awaited events and glamorous too! A-list celebrities across the globe flock to the city to not just promote their latest releases but also to deliver a strong fashion moment. Among many who touched down in Venice for the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival was American actress Camila Mendes who came with a power-packed style game. The actress brought mermaidcore up front and centre as she looked like an iridescent mermaid. It came as no surprise when Camila decked up in shimmer in a beautiful strapless gown that came with the most flattering fit. With her golden hour glow on point and statement choker, she kept it simple yet elegant to make heads turn.

Camila Mendes seems to be enjoying the last leg of summer. The actress was recently in Capri, Italy as she gave us some fashion and travel goals. She posted a picture of herself and captioned it, "sorry can't talk, lost at sea." She posed in a chic black bikini top, paired with sleek earrings and a no-makeup look.

Contrary to her red carpet style, Camila's vacation wardrobe is about all things casual. In another picture from Italy, the actress posed in a simple blue t-shirt and denim shorts as she took relaxed fits one notch up. She paired it with a beige bag and similar footwear to complete the attire.

We are taking notes from Camila Mendes and her elaborate style