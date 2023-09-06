Georgina Is Ravishing In Rouge, Wearing An Off-shoulder Vetements Gown On The Red Carpet

Georgina Rodriguez at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival

The 2023 Venice International Film Festival is currently underway and celebrities from all over the world are turning up in their fashionable best. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is one of them. Wearing a shade of crimson that matched the red carpet, the celebrity made a bold style statement with her pleated ensemble. Georgina picked a red Vetements gown which featured an off-shoulder detail and a plunging sweetheart neckline. While it was fitted over her curves, it led to a flared train at the end. Ruched detailing encased her torso which led to a tied detail at the waist. The gown was a part of the Swiss designer label's 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Photo Credit: AFP

Miss Rodriguez paired her outfit with white gloves which went well past the elbow. For jewellery, she opted for a diamond-encrusted three layer neckpiece which was detailed with a floral pattern and large teardrop-shaped pendant. Georgina's wet-look dark hair was worn in loose waves and behind her shoulders. Her shimmery eye makeup was dramatic with bold brows framing her face. Her skin was matte-finished and she completed it with a glossy lip with dark lip liner.

Photo Credit: AFP

Georgina was at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival to attend the premiere of Enea, a film written and directed by Italian star Pietro Castellitto. Best known as Cristiano's partner and mother of his children, she is also a model with a reality TV show called I Am Georgina, which gives a peek into her life.

