Jennifer Lopez Just Can't Get Enough Of Ruling The Fashion Charts In A Black Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez is a chart-topper in every sense of the word

She acts, she grooves, she walks the talk, but at the end of the day, she's still our Jenny From The Block. Jennifer Lopez is back with a new single and she was right to title it "Can't Get Enough" because we simply can't get enough of it. The groovy beats and tempo are perfect to lift our Monday spirits ahead of the week. The music video is said to be released soon but from the preview, it is evident that this pop icon is only just getting started going by her scintillating outfit choices that outdo one another. The focal point has to be her in a black bikini, a favourite for all days in Jennifer Lopez's summer lookbook. It is not surprising to see this one there. Only this time, her basic black drawstring bikini gets an upgrade with golden hoop details on the two-piece set. As for the accessories, it was golden again with a pair of large golden hoops and a chunky cuff bracelet.

While there are some reds in the form of a red latex form-fitting maxi dress that we will get to see soon, we do get a glimpse of her in a scarlet bustier with a beige corset. The reds extend to the makeup too with a glossy finish that makes for the season's next big beauty trend in our heads already.

It can't be a Jennifer Lopez music video without her signature sparkle. A lot of the sparkle is lent by her shimmery bronze co-ord set, which like most of her outfits in this music video, we can't get enough of either. She wore a crisscross halter bikini top with a pair of sequinned trousers which only added to the cosmic energy of her high-octane music

With all that she has in store, we bet Jennifer Lopez can't get enough either.

