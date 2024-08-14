Jacqueliene Fernandez's 'Perfect Birthday Weekend Getaway' Included The Red Sea And Sand In Saudi Arabia

Jacqueliene Fernandez had the time of her life during her Saudi Arabian days and nights

Bollywood star Jacqueliene Fernandez spent her birthday weekend amidst the sun, sand and shores of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. The Kick actress turned 39 years old, giving us major touristy vibes as she explored the Saudi locales and had the "perfect birthday weekend getaway" along with her parents at the Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve at Ummahat Islands in the Tabuk region. What's more, Jacqueline was all smiles during her relaxing staycation, which she dubbed as "unforgettable".

Jacqueliene was seen cherishing each moment she spent by the Rea Sea in Saudi Arabia. The actress had the time of her life under the Arabian sun enjoying local welcome drinks and sherbet, meeting and greeting local burqa-clad women as she entered the Nujuma property she stayed at. She also spent a memorable time looking at old pictures with her mother, Kim Fernandez.

Jacqueliene was seen posing for a cheerful picture with her birthday cake and balloons set up in her room at the resort. She started her day off by gorging on a wholesome breakfast laid out for her and also struck a goofy pose for the cameras with her green juice in hand.

But Jacqueline didn't just spend all her time indoors. In fact, she was seen preparing to indulge in water sports at the sea in her black and white swimwear. She also spent a hot minute soaking up the sun on the beach with her while swimsuit, a tropical hat and a book in hand to keep her company. Jacqueline was treated to the perfect Arabian nights experiences with a lit-up ancient monument in the background and she posing dressed in a baby pink dress, along with black sling-backs, and a pair of heart earrings to go which made her look every bit like the chic birthday girl.

Jacqueliene Fernandez painted the town pristine with the calm and happy times she spent by the Red Sea during an unwinding weekend getaway with her parents.

