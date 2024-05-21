Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Summer Vacation Style In A Pasted Printed Swimsuit On Her Fiji Holiday

Rakul Preet Slays Her Summer Vacation Style In A Pastel Printed Swimsuit

Rakul Preet Singh sets goals in almost every arena but the fashion category is where she does that with the highest frequency. Whether it was with her incredible bridal style when she married Jackyy Bhagnani this spring or with her stunning red carpet looks at award functions, Rakul's slayage is serious stuff when it comes to style. The same goes for her travel fashion. The actress and her husband have taken off to Fiji for their summer vacation and being one of the world's most glorious beach destinations, it brought out her most stunning holiday style. In her latest post on Instagram, Rakul posed on a pier against the clear sky and blue seas of Fiji. Giving island vibes, she wore a blue and pink printed bikini in muted pastel tones. It comprised of a V-neckline bikini top which she teamed with a high waist pair of bottoms. Over it she layered a boxy shirt cover-up which came in the same pattern. Her pink pendant matched the tones of her look while she kept her makeup minimal with a bun keeping her holiday hairstyle fuss-free.

Rakul Preet's beach style has always reached the top of the charts. The actress had welcomed the year 2024 with a seaside vacation that was accompanied by stellar style. Previously, she wore a dark green and white patterned bikini top with matching high waist bottoms as she cavorted on the seashore.

If you're Rakul Preet Singh, every season the perfect one to head to the beach and pack your best looks.

