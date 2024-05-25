Rakul Preet Singh 'Did It All' In Fiji In A Fantastical Black Cutout Swimsuit

Rakul Preet Singh's holidays are stylish with her collection of chic swimsuits

Rakul Preet Singh is currently holidaying in Fiji. The actress has us hooked on her social media timeline. Her fun-filled postcard-like holiday pictures are helping us enjoy a beach holiday vicariously through Instagram. Of course, the holiday backdrop fully complements her beach attire. A black monokini is the latest seen in a fresh set of pictures. The one-shoulder swimwear, by clothing label La Paz, features a cutout detailing around her midriff region and extending to the back. The poolside got a lot chicer thanks to Rakul's presence in her plain black swimsuit.

Of course, it isn't always monochrome. Rakul Preet Singh added the right amount of pop of colour with another swimsuit pick. She slipped into a Lush Bikini set by the clothing label Kai Resortwear. The multi-hued swimwear highlighted an overall tropical leaf print. The bikini top came with a V-neckline and broad straps. She teamed it with a high-waist bikini bottom in the same print. Rakul styled her look with a matching oversized Lush Cape, featuring the same print and quarter sleeves. From the accessory aisle, Rakul opted for a gold necklace with a pair of ear hoops. A flawless dewy glams and sleek high bun was her final touch.

Rakul Preet Singh has always been a water baby. For one of her beach vacations, Rakul slipped into a muted pink monokini from the shelves of Tizzi Swimwear. The halter neck number got its support through a rope detailing, forming a neckline. It was attached to a wavy-style bralette flowing downwards through sheer fabric, connecting the high waist bottoms. Don't miss out on the gathered element on the sheer fabric and the cut-out detailing around her midriff region. She rounded it off by tying her hair in a high messy bun.

Zesty bright hues have always been Rakul Preet Singh's all-time favourite. Don't believe us? Take a look at recent Maldives vacation pictures. Rakul complemented the Maldivian aesthetics by picking a bright yellow bikini. The two-piece set featured a scoop neckline, held together with slinky chain strings. Rakul teamed it with a matching high-waist bikini bottom. She styled it all with a black and white checkered hat and a pair of black shades.

