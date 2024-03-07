It's True, Karol G Was Too Busy Sparkling In This Embellished Skirt Set At The Billboard Women In Music Awards

It's no doubt that Karol G in this outfit shined the brightest on the red carpet

Colombian Karol G didn't take red carpet style in passing when she arrived at the Billboard Women in Music award held in Beverly Hills recently. She was awarded the Billboard Woman of the Year Award and looked exactly like one shining bright in a crystal-embellished two-piece gown. It was a champagne-toned set that included a bodycon skirt with a slit at the back and a deep cowl-neck halter crop top with an equally embellished choker. The singer understood the assignment of going the extra mile. Since the outfit was already bejewelled with crystal rhinestones galore, she balanced the outfit with minimal jewellery because in case you couldn't tell, she needed nothing more than her bright, shining outfit. Her glowing complexion mixed with a metallic pink sheen for makeup complemented by her platinum ash blonde mermaid wavy hair were just the perfect additions.

On one side she gives extra, on another she's just the perfect minimalistic diva. But at all times, she knows just how to strike the right balance. Unlike her over-the-top outing at the Billboard Awards night, she was seen in a sleek satin cowl gown with a sparkly drop choker at the Grammy Awards 2024 held earlier this year. Do we need to convince you anymore that either way, Karol G is the fashionista to look out for?

Karol G's singing repertoire was the only thing on our radar up until now. Her red carpet is easily giving her very tough competition.

