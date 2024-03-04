Dua Lipa Makes A Bewitching Entry In A Black Versace Dress On The 2024 Brits Awards Red Carpet

Dua Lipa Makes A Bewitching Entry In A Versace Dress For Brits Awards

The Brit Awards 2024, which took place recently is an annual showcase for the UK music industry. It celebrates its successes and promotes new talent. Besides that, the award ceremony was a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts with many prominent personalities from the music industry walking the red carpet in their fashionable best. One of the best dressed celebrities was Dua Lipa in an all-black Versace gown. The stunning floor-sweeping outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a cutout pattern, a fitted bodice, and a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Dua's well-toned body. She accessorised the look with a star-studded choker necklace, a bracelet, and a statement ring. Leaving her hair strands loose in natural waves, the global icon opted for dramatic kohled eyes with winged eyeliner, ample mascara, rosy cheek tint, and brown lip colour.

Dua Lipa makes stellar style red carpet fashion statements, and we have enough proof. For the Bafta Awards 2024, the pop singer made a swoon-worthy entry in a ravishing red Valentino gown. The halter neck, sleeveless outfit came with an A-line silhouette, a cinched waist, and a gorgeous flare to follow. It even featured a sheer cape in red which was attached to the gown. Minimal accessories and dewy glam makeup including well defined eyes, rosy cheek tint, and a pink lip colour completed Dua's look for the evening.

Dua Lipa was a scintillating diva as she donned a custom-made Corregeos cutout gown in shimmery silver. The full-sleeved ensemble came with a deep plunging neckline that reached the waist and even had cutout details at the waist region. The outfit even featured scale-like embellishment in a metallic silver palette which added charm to her look. Dua wore a statement choker necklace with the gown and complemented it with minimal makeup.

Dua Lipa's red carpet fashion moments have been a total treat for her fans.

