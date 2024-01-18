Casual With A Side Of Edge, Dua Lipa Looks Like The True Pop Star Of Our Times

Dua Lipa's Style Was All About Edgy Looks For The Cover Of Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa's fashion moments are all about bold wardrobe experiments, may it be the red carpet looks or when she is on stage. The Hollywood singer and songwriter keeps an element of surprise and risque in her sartorial choices and we love that about her. The diva was recently seen on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and her looks for the photoshoot are no less than a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. From a bewitching black leather dress and fur coat to a sheer top and bralette, the singer has tried it all for the photoshoot. Let's have a look at Dua's edgy looks.

In one of the pictures, Dua Lipa wore an edgy look in a strappy black leather dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a box neckline, with a straight-fit silhouette and a zipper at the front. The silver buckles at the side added to the stylish edge of the look. The outfit even featured a daring side slit. A pair of chunky silver hoops and minimal rosy makeup completed Dua's bold style.

In another of Dua Lipa's pictures, she wore a plain white T-shirt with a pair of classic blue denim pants. What added drama to the casual look was the chic fur coat that the star carried. The full-sleeved long coat was an exquisite piece to complement her look. She kept the makeup minimal.

Dua Lipa went totally adventurous with her blazer look. She wore a full-sleeved blazer and kept it unbuttoned up to the waist. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waist briefs and nothing else because she's got "no rules" in fashion.

Dua kept it stylish with a long, oversized black blazer and paired it with relaxed-fit trousers in the same deep colour palette. She wore a white T-shirt beneath the look. Open tresses and a radiant glow were the only add-ons Dua opted for.

The singer went from a blazer to a sheer top and bralette in no time. She wore a sleeveless printed tank top in white with a black bralette beneath and completed the style with a pair of black loose-fit pants.

Her last look from the cover shoot was a full-sleeved two-toned t-shirt in white and deep green colour. Her t-shirt look was sporty and bold to another level. She also wore a pair of black ballerinas with the look.

Dua Lipa's cover shoot was all about chic fashion with risque elements and we have fallen in love with her style all over again.

