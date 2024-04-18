It's An 'Easy Breezy' Guess That Ananya Panday's Got Summer Style Game

Summertime looks chic and preppy featuring Ananya Panday's "easy breezy" style

Ananya Panday's sartorial expertise inspires us to take notes for the summer season ahead. When she fronts the cover of a magazine, her style game inadvertently doubles up, giving us unique wardrobe ideas. With the scorching temperatures on the surge, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress treated us to a slew of summer-appropriate fits while gracing the cover of Femina magazine for the April issue. Her first look was a soothing two-toned shorts and crop top combo. She put on a block-patterned cropped gilet worn over her neutral-toned outfit that looked perfect for a beachside grub. Ananya wore a SWGT-tailored brown-tinted bralette underneath and coupled the upper garments with distressed white shorts from the label, Since1988. Her minimal chic OOTD came to a full circle with clean-girl makeup and open hair.

Also Read: Ananya Panday And Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Khan Were Sporty Chic Cheerleaders In White Jerseys At IPL Match

Ananya Panday's second photoshoot look was a basic grey one. She slipped into a tank top and flared cotton pants. The X-factor was the matching shrug, knotted casually at the front. It was followed by a sheer white embroidered and lace-coded shirt. The collared number was left unbuttoned, with Ananya's green bralette peeking through. Baggy khaki pants completed her edgy and refreshing avatar.

If it was not for Ananya Panday, we would have never known that leisure wear for the summer could be borrowed from other seasons as well. so sweet and edgy. Although sweaters are a winter staple, she chose a crochet knit pullover worn with shorts having red flowers on them.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Is Sweating Her Way To A Summer Body With A Cadillac Pilates Session

Coming to her final outfit, Ananya Panday chose a halter-neck nude-hued mini dress, perfect for a summer brunch. The skater dress really is the definition of "easy breezy" with a backless halter neckline dress that matched to the vibe of her minimal makeup makes for endless summer memories already.

We are surely taking up cues from Ananya Panday's photoshoot diaries.

Also Read: