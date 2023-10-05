It Might As Well Be Summer With How Vaani Kapoor's High Cut Swimsuit Is Making Temperatures Soar

Vaani Kapoor looks fabulous as ever in a high-cut dual-toned swimsuit

October is here and with it, scorching temperatures. But the weather isn't the only reason why we're experiencing a second summer this season. Vaani Kapoor is partly to blame too. If you're wondering what we're talking about, a look at her latest post on Instagram will give you a clue. In the photos, the Bollywood actress posed wearing a dual coloured orange and green terry cloth swimsuit. The sleeveless silhouette featured a scooped neckline on top and cutouts over both the sides. The top and bottom were interlinked by a circular hook which transitioned the zesty tangerine shade to a minty green tone, which had a high cut style.

Vaani's look came sans makeup and her wet hair flew wildly around her. She didn't need much else to make an impact, especially when her swimsuit was enough to turn everyone's head in her direction.

Ms. Kapoor has a soft spot for styling her swimsuits rather stylishly. Recently, the actress slipped into a neon green toned string bikini in a halter style. It was paired with a string-style pair of bikini bottoms which were tied on either side. To benefit us and not cause a heat wave, she added in a pair of blue jeans as bottoms and gold bangles for accessories.

Last year, she shared the most stunning throwback from her time on the sandy shores. Here Vaani Kapoor is seen in a peach-toned bikini set with a midriff-flossing detail over her torso. Looks like this one's swim style has always been on fleek.

Summer may have passed us by but Vaani Kapoor is making sure we're experiencing it the second time around this October.

