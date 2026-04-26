Inside Ajay Jadeja's Palatial House In Jamnagar: Vintage Artefacts And A Sprawling Garden

Ajay Sinhji Jadeja is a former Indian cricketer and the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar, having been formally recognised in October 2024. His official title is Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, the princely state now known as Jamnagar, Gujarat. He belongs to the royal family of Nawanagar, which has a long-standing connection to cricket.

The Ranji Trophy is named after KS Ranjitsinhji, the Father of Indian Cricket, while the Duleep Trophy is named after KS Duleepsinhji. It was only natural for Ajay Sinhji Jadeja to carry this legacy by playing for India. He played One Day Internationals from 1992 to 2000 and was part of the Indian cricket team in 1995 when they won the Asia Cup.

Following his professional stint in cricket, he has been mentoring and coaching domestic teams as well as international squads. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and featured in Bollywood films, including Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Khel, and Kai Po Che!.

As a royal figure, he lives in a palatial house in Jamnagar, which he reportedly inherited. His Instagram grid offers glimpses of what his bungalow looks like.

Inside Ajay Jadeja's Palatial House In Jamnagar

In January 2023, the former cricketer shared a video of himself playing a black grand piano while his dog ran around the space. Another picture shows him relaxing with his wife, Aditi Jaitly, on the patio. The arched doorways are unmissable.

While celebrating Dussehra in 2022, Ajay Jadeja shared a picture of himself holding a royal sword while bowing in front of the deities, with a portrait of Jam Ranjitsinhji in the background. The caption read, "One should bow before the Almighty and shed one's ego."

His house features a Darbar-style living room, where he hosts family members and even plays cricket with his mother. One can spot vintage artefacts, family pictures, and vibrant paintings in the backdrop.

A Sprawling Garden

Ajay Jadeja's Jamnagar bungalow features a sprawling garden. Palm trees, vibrant flowers, lush green plants, and neatly trimmed grass make it the perfect space for morning and evening walks, or for hosting outdoor gatherings.

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