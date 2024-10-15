In A Sea Of Ethnic Style, It Is Ananya Panday's Sparkling Black Midi Dress That Stands Out Elegantly

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly a showstopper in the fashion circuit. She makes no mistakes with her sartorial choices. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for an event and showcased her party-appropriate style prowess even when nearly everyone in Bollywood is all donned in ethnic wear this season. Ananya chose a shimmery black midi dress, a hallmark of the Self Portrait designer label. The sleeveless silhouette featured halter neck straps, offering a chic finish. Cutout details in the front delivered a bold spin. Adding a dose of playful charm were the silvery bows that held the glamorous ensemble in place. The outfit came with a fitted bodice, helping Ananya to showcase her petite frame. Sequins adorning the outfit contributed to the bling factor. Ananya Panday sealed her stunning avatar with the right beauty strokes involving rosy cheeks, glossy lips, winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes. The Call Me Bae star raised the bar high with her accessory game too, consisting of delicate golden earrings and rings.

At the recent grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Ananya Panday stole the limelight in a Rohit Bal outfit. The actress matched the autumn energy with a velvety black lehenga set. The voluminous lehenga was embellished with large red roses and green leaf designs. A teeny-weeny bralette peeked from underneath the regal cape-style jacket. For a festive twist, the roses were positioned in a grid pattern bearing hand-embroidered golden borders. Those red lips and smokey eyes elevated her facial features. Chunky jewellery gave the finishing touches.

Ananya and the black colour palette can make fashion headlines any day of the week. Before that, the actress made a voguish case in a black full-sleeved mesh top and latex mini skirt. The round-necked top had a large red rose design in the front with a few more on the sleeves. Those blue floral elements offered some contrast. The thigh-high slit on the mini skirt was indeed a bold move.

Ananya Panday's fashion diaries are worth bookmarking.



