Advertisement

In A Sea Of Ethnic Style, It Is Ananya Panday's Sparkling Black Midi Dress That Stands Out Elegantly

Ananya Panday went the classic sartorial route even when everyone else was dressed in festive ethnic looks

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In A Sea Of Ethnic Style, It Is Ananya Panday's Sparkling Black Midi Dress That Stands Out Elegantly
In A Sea Of Ethnic Style, Ananya Panday In A Black Dress Stands Elegantly

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly a showstopper in the fashion circuit. She makes no mistakes with her sartorial choices. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for an event and showcased her party-appropriate style prowess even when nearly everyone in Bollywood is all donned in ethnic wear this season. Ananya chose a shimmery black midi dress, a hallmark of the Self Portrait designer label. The sleeveless silhouette featured halter neck straps, offering a chic finish. Cutout details in the front delivered a bold spin. Adding a dose of playful charm were the silvery bows that held the glamorous ensemble in place. The outfit came with a fitted bodice, helping Ananya to showcase her petite frame. Sequins adorning the outfit contributed to the bling factor. Ananya Panday sealed her stunning avatar with the right beauty strokes involving rosy cheeks, glossy lips, winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes. The Call Me Bae star raised the bar high with her accessory game too, consisting of delicate golden earrings and rings.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday In A Noir Floral Rohit Bal Lehenga Gave A Fitting Grand Finale At The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI)

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

At the recent grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Ananya Panday stole the limelight in a Rohit Bal outfit. The actress matched the autumn energy with a velvety black lehenga set. The voluminous lehenga was embellished with large red roses and green leaf designs. A teeny-weeny bralette peeked from underneath the regal cape-style jacket. For a festive twist, the roses were positioned in a grid pattern bearing hand-embroidered golden borders. Those red lips and smokey eyes elevated her facial features. Chunky jewellery gave the finishing touches. 

Ananya and the black colour palette can make fashion headlines any day of the week. Before that, the actress made a voguish case in a black full-sleeved mesh top and latex mini skirt. The round-necked top had a large red rose design in the front with a few more on the sleeves. Those blue floral elements offered some contrast. The thigh-high slit on the mini skirt was indeed a bold move. 

Ananya Panday's fashion diaries are worth bookmarking. 

(Also Read: This Maharashtrian Villa From Ananya Panday's Movie Ctrl Will Give You Santorini Vibes)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ananya Panday, Self Portrait
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Dogs Can Now Get Their Paws On Point With The Launch Of Pet Crocs For Dogs To Match Their Humans
In A Sea Of Ethnic Style, It Is Ananya Panday's Sparkling Black Midi Dress That Stands Out Elegantly
From Chitrangda To Sara Ali Khan, Take Cues From These Bollywood Celebrities To Ace A White Ethnic <i>Kurta</i> This Independence Day
Next Article
From Chitrangda To Sara Ali Khan, Take Cues From These Bollywood Celebrities To Ace A White Ethnic Kurta This Independence Day
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com