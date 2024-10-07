This Maharashtrian Villa From Ananya Panday's Movie <i>Ctrl</i> Will Give You Santorini Vibes

Apart from a great storyline, what captured the attention in Ananya Panday's film Ctrl was the Greek-inspired villa seen in the movie. In the film, the film's lead characters, Nella and Joe, played by Ananya Panday and Vihan Samat, found their time at Kairos unforgettable.For those who are wondering about its location, let us tell you that this Kairos Greek Village by SaffronStays is in Karjat in Maharashtra. With its Insta-worthy views and luxurious feel, this location is quickly becoming a go-to spot for film shoots, relaxing vacations and a lot more.

Why fly to Greece when you can enjoy Santorini vibes just 3 hours ride from Mumbai? Kairos is a 12-bedroom paradise featuring a white and blue colour palette exuding Greek vibes and floor-to-ceiling windows displaying pool views. The place offers beautifully designed villas with private pools, gourmet delights and views of Lake Kalote, which is an ideal place to relax and rejuvenate. Not only this, but these villas also offer plenty of outdoor activities, like boat rides, kayaking, pottery and a lot more. One can spend their time playing outdoor games like badminton or volleyball in the garden or explore the nearby camping site, also known as Camp Max, where people can participate in a variety of thrilling activities. Visit the on-site hydroponic farm and petting zoo for a unique experience.

If you are looking for a splendid escape away from the hustle and bustle, take a look at this one.

