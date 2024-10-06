Advertisement

Ananya Panday Suited Up In Style Wearing A Black Cape Blazer With A Bedazzled Bodysuit

Ananya Panday cleaned up and how in a black blazer ensemble with oodles of bling on the side

Ananya Panday dazzled in a black blazer and skirt ensemble and Swarovski bodysuit

Ananya Panday served up the perfect mix of boss babe gone glam during her latest sartorial outing. The CTRL actress posted a photo dump of herself posing in a structured black blazer teamed with a matching floor-grazing skirt and a fitted bodysuit with bedazzled accents. Ananya had dolled up to attend the Bollywood Hungama Awards event in Mumbai and struck the right chord to score a winning closet moment.

Ananya was dressed to kill as she cleaned up well wearing a cape-style structured black blazer with an open-front detail teamed with a matching bodycon skirt that graduated into a floor-sweeping train. But that is not all; the ensemble that was from the shelves of the designer YANINA Couture was teamed with a perfect skin-coloured high neck bodysuit that had the most jaw dropping layered necklaces design done with Swarovski crystals and beadwork that made it look like she was wearing a whole lot of jewels.

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio added the perfect accessories to Ananya's outfit for the big night with statement maximalist diamond stud earrings and stacked diamond rings from Swarovski with a gorgeous haath phool encrusted with diamonds from the house of Gehna Jewellers, worn over a pair of chic faux leather gloves to add a touch of sophistication to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani styled Ananya's tresses into a wavy updo with a messy fringe framing her face on one side. Makeup artist Stacy Gomez added further glam to the look with her perfect strokes including a silver black smokey eye makeup to match her OOTD, defined brows, chiselled cheekbones, and a caramel-hued glossy lip colour to tie the look together to perfection.

Trust Ananya Panday to serve the perfect sartorial cocktail in a structured black blazer ensemble with a touch of bling.

