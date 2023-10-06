In Hum Aaye Hain, Kriti Sanon's Stunning Cutouts Bring Utra-Chic Style To The Stage

In Hum Aaye Hain, Kriti's Stunning Cutouts Bring Utra-Chic Style To Stage

Kriti Sanon's penchant for hassle-free, ultra-chic styling is a given and it is quite well-radiated with her on-screen persona too. From dramatic retro sequins to intricate crafts, Kriti Sanon's style sensibilities are often served with a solid combination of style and practicality. Recently, the actress has been gearing up for her upcoming release Ganapath. After the teaser, we are now treated to the first song from the movie starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and safe to say, it's a treat for all fashion enthusiasts. While their out-of-the-world dance moves are appealing, we cannot ignore Kriti's style choices. In the latest song from the movie, Hum Aaye Hain, Kriti kept up with the dynamic trends in the hottest way. She gave a sultry spin to flowy silhouettes in a monochrome cutout number. With the plunging neckline and her abs on display, indeed she served a bold statement and we are taking notes.

Also Read: Nobody Looks As Fierce As Kriti Sanon Does In A Rs 5.84 Lakh Black Alexander McQueen Leather Dress

Kriti Sanon's fashion trajectory is only getting better with the styles she is bringing to the table. Her wardrobe of high-octane dresses is often a point of attention. Previously, the actress took luxe dressing to another level in a Rs 5.84 black Alexander McQueen leather dress. With the funnel halter neck and edgy belt detailing, Kriti looked stunning. The side thigh-high slit added an instant oomph to the overall look. Is there a better risque way of wearing leather? We don't think so.

Kriti Sanon's unconventional style is taking over and in the hottest way.